5 Ways to Make Retro Curls Look Totally Modern

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Grace Gavilanes
Sep 09, 2014 @ 2:32 pm

Below is an excerpt from "5 Ways to Make Retro Curls Look Totally Modern," which originally appeared on POPSUGAR BEAUTY. Read the full story at popsugar.com/beauty.

Who hasn't watched an old movie and lusted after the heroine's perfect curls thrown just so over one shoulder? Apparently no one! From Emma Stone to Kate Bosworth to Sandra Bullock, there has been a red carpet run on the classic one-shoulder ’do, and we're taking our spring party (and bridal!) inspiration from the styles. Click through to see our favorite hairstyles.

MORE FROM POPSUGAR BEAUTY:• Olivia Palermo Is Already Rocking Spring's Hottest Braid TrendRainbow Hair, Don't Care! 23 Ultrabright Celebrity Dye Jobs19 Incredibly Easy Beauty Hacks That Will Instantly Change Your Life

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!