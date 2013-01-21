5 Things To Know About Today's Presidential Inauguration

Although he officially took the Oath of Office as the 45th President of the United States in a private ceremony yesterday, President Barack Obama's public inauguration will take place today in Washington, D.C. Tune in to ABC, CBS, NBC, or CNN at any time today to catch the action—they are all doing all-day coverage—or you can stream the live video at Yahoo! or CNN.com. Plus, there's plenty of other fun things to look forward to: Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Usher, and Alicia Keys are all on deck as performers, either during the ceremony or the inaugural balls that follow. And, of course, the important question on our minds: what will First Lady Michelle Obama wear to follow her 2009 Jason Wu dress? Click below to see 5 things you should know about the day's events!

5 Things To Know About the 2013 Presidential Inauguration

1. The PerformersBeyoncé, Katy Perry, Usher, Alicia Keys, fun., Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and more are all on tap to perform either at the swearing-in ceremony during the inauguration, or at one of the two inaugural balls following.

2. The PlaylistPresident Obama has released an official playlist for the day's events, including many of the artists who will be performing live, like James Taylor, Smokey Robinson, and the cast of Glee. Check out the full Spotify playlist here!

3. What will Michelle Obama wear?For the president's original inauguration in 2009, Mrs. Obama wore a dress by then-new designer Jason Wu, and here's the shortlist of who she might wear this year: Derek Lam, Marchesa, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, Tory Burch,Tracy Reese, Narciso Rodriguez, Naeem Khan, Thakoon, and (yes) Jason Wu. WWD reports that her team called in samples from all these designers!

4. How will Mrs. Obama style her new bangs?On her birthday last week, Michelle stepped out with brand new fringe! Then we saw them in action in a new video the White House released for its "Organizing for Action" campaign. Last inauguration, she wore her hair down—might she pull it back this time? We'll have to wait to see!

5. What fabulous hats will be worn?Last inauguration, Aretha Franklin stole the show a little bit when she took the stage wearing this fabulous hat by milliner Luke Song. While Aretha isn't performing this year, we'll be on the lookout for more over-the-top hats!

Plus, see Michelle's best looks ever!

MORE:• Michelle’s Election Night Outfit• The First Couple Caught on Kiss Cam!• See Michelle Obama’s Transformation