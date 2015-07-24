 5 Small Lingerie Companies to Know Now 

Picture this: It's Sunday afternoon and you’re about to get yourself situated on the couch with a Netflix series and ice cream. If this sounds like your picture-perfect day, than you’re not alone. More important than what series you might be sitting down with though, is what you’re sitting down in. There is nothing more necessary than comfortable and cute lingerie for a long night ahead. When searching for the perfect lingerie, you should never have to sacrifice style for comfort. Below, we’ve rounded up the best small lingerie brands to add to your repertoire—perfect for the girlie girl who loves a good Netflix binge, like us.

Huit

Established in France in 1968, Huit was created to express a woman's personality through its unique fashion forward designs. Huit's French flair is seen through its use of luxurious fabrics, exotic colors, intricate detailing, and its attention to the latest fashion trends. Known for exemplary fit and make, Huit is the perfect brand for women of all shapes and sizes, with a wide bra size range from 30 to 38 and A to F cup.

Shop the pieces: Tandem Half Cup bra, $70; journelle.com. Envoutante Half-Cup bra, $76; journelle.com. Melisande Half-Cup bra; $74; journelle.com. Enchantee Half-Cup bra, $76; journelle.com. French Kiss Half-Cup bra, $74; journelle.com.

Negative Underwear

Negative Underwear was founded with three words in mind: minimal, considered, and uncomplicated. That's exactly what its bras are. This luxury lingerie brand provides intimate apparel that is comfortable, sexy, and simple. Handpicking its fabric from the finest mills and manufacturers, each item is designed to impress without the frills.

Shop the pieces: White Boa Demi bra, $75; negativeunderwear.com. Nude V1 Essaouira Demi bra, $80; negativeunderwear.com. Black Essaouira bodysuit, $200; negativeunderwear.com. Nude V1 Sieve Balconette bra, $85; negativeunderwear.com. Black Sieve Balconette bra, $85; negativeunderwear.com.

Freya

Freya is a fun, fashionable and edgy lingerie brand that believes in the perfect fit. Freya specializes in designing for the full bust, so if you are a D+ cup, this brand is perfect for you. Freya also designs a collection of gorgeous bra sized swimwear and sports bras, too.

Shop the pieces: Starlet Balconette bra, $68; barenecessities.com. Deco Delight Convertible T-Shirt bra, $66; barenecessities.com. Ignite White Underwired Plunge Balcony bra, $60 ; barenecessities.com. Siren French Navy Underwired Balcony bra, $68; nordstrom.com. Siren French Navy Underwired Plunge Balcony bra, $66; nordstrom.com.

Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae is a New York City-based brand that is trying to redefine sexy. CV approaches lingerie and intimates with an intentional point of view, updating classic silhouettes and playing with contemporary and unexpected fabrics. The brand includes apparel and intimacy kits—all manufactured in New York City and made with top quality fabrics from Japan and Italy. CV marries sensuality and accessible luxury for the modern-day woman who is bold, self-aware, feminine and independent.

Shop the pieces: Jac Onesie, $245; cv-newyork.com. Kate Onesie in Bone, $375; cv-newyork.com. Lucy Bralette in Bone, $98; cv-newyork.com. Lara Bralette, $98; cv-newyork.com. Gemma Bralette, $118; cv-newyork.com.

ThirdLove

ThirdLove was founded with the intent to design a bra that fits comfortably but is still beautiful. All of its bras come in a wide range of sizes and are made against the measurements of real woman. Its best-seller, the 24/7 T-shirt bra even comes in ½ cup sizes to ensure the best possible fit. ThirdLove also developed an app that acts as a personal fitter. You can measure yourself in minutes without leaving your house. Simply download the app, take two photos of yourself wearing a tight-fitting tank, and the app will determine your bra size.

Shop the pieces: The 24/7 T-shirt Bra, $64; thirdlove.com. The Plunge Perfect bra, $49; thirdlove.com. Breathe Easy Bralette & Panty, $45; thirdlove.com. Feather Light Breathable Foam bra, $68; thirdlove.com. Lace Balconet 2.0, $64; thirdlove.com.