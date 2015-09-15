5 Rules Every Woman Must Follow When Buying a New Pair of Jeans

A woman’s relationship with her favorite pair of jeans is a sacred one. So when we set out to replace our most trusted denim, it’s not a task we took lightly (or particular enjoyed, for that matter). Coming in a close second to the things we like doing the least (bathing suit shopping obviously taking the cake), we were eager for some Denim 101 groundwork to make sure we walked away with happy bums and even happier wallets. Luckily, the jean-iuses over at True Religion had us covered with five no-nonsense rules to abide by to make shopping for that next pair not only tolerable, but something to look forward to.

No, skinny jeans are not just for skinny people. Yes, you can wear white jeans year-round. Getting rid of these outdated rules are what’s going to encourage you to step out of your denim comfort zone. We don’t believe there’s only one style for your body type, so challenge yourself to explore new fits and try on as many pairs as you can.

Stylist Recommendation: The Runway Moto Legging in Ghost Light

Shopping for jeans can be daunting, so having help from an expert who knows their brand inside and out can make all the difference. When you shop at store dedicated to denim, chances are the sales staff has been educated on the products and can help sort through which styles will work best for your body.

Stylist Recommendation: Check out a True Religion store in your area to see if it’s among those offering one-on-one styling sessions to find your perfect fit.

Not all denim is created equal, so it’s important to keep your eye out for small details that make a big difference. Seek out a pair of jeans with a curved seam along the leg to give the illusion of long, lean, never-ending stems.

Stylist Recommendation: The Runway Legging in Native Aura

A new pair of jeans is an investment, so don’t be fooled by the cheap price tag of fast-fashion chains. If you want your new denim digs to last, you need to understand the value of investing in quality materials and craftsmanship. If done correctly, a new pair of jeans can last for several years, so it’s important to make sure you’re spending your time and money on the right pair.

Stylist Recommendation: The Runway Legging in Pacific Avenue.

A little give in your denim is important for two reasons: 1.) Your comfort level is dependent upon it and 2.) It keeps your new jeans from stretching out too much. A new pair of jeans always tend to loosen up a little bit after you take them home, but you still want them to maintain their original shape for more than a few wears. Try sitting and squatting in your potential new pair to make sure they’re comfortable in all situations before taking the plunge.

Stylist Recommendation: The Runway Legging Flare Jean in Pacific Blue.