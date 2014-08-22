5 Rockstar Cocktails for Your VMA Party Inspired by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Sia, Pharrell Williams, and Iggy Azalea

MTV's Video Music Awards are back on Sunday night! This year, we're partying along with the rockstars and raising a glass (or two! or three!) filled with a cocktail inspired by the Video of the Year nominees. Five fab New York City bartenders and mixologists created five exclusive cocktail recipes for us inspired by Iggy Azalea’s "Fancy," Beyoncé’s "Drunk in Love," Miley Cyrus’s "Wrecking Ball," Sia's "Chandelier," and Pharrell Williams’s "Happy."

Read on to sip, swerve, and enjoy!

"The Fancy"

We took a cue from the rooftop-dwelling, champagne-spilling Iggy Azalea hit and headed to The Roof in New York City where we lounged on their posh terrace, soaking in the spectacular views of Central Park and clicking crystal glasses. Can't you taste this gold?

Recipe by The Roof at the Viceroy Hotel

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients½ oz. lemon½ oz. Demerara simple syrup ½ oz. fresh pear juice1 oz. Pierre Ferrand 1840Moët & ChandonEdible gold flakes

Directions1. Rim coupe glass with edible gold flakes.2. Shake all ingredients, pour into coupe glass.3. Top with Moët & Chandon.

"Drunk in Love"

Need something to sip while you're swerving? We found the perfect cocktail at Horchata in New York City. The drink, as sweet and complex as Queen Bey herself, is reminiscent of a hot, sexy summer night.

Recipe by Horchata

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients1 oz. Ron Zacapa 23¾ oz. Diplomatico¼ oz. Grand Marnier1 ¼ oz. pineapple juice1 oz. orange juice.12 oz. grenadine½ oz. simple syrup1 dash of bitters

Directions1. Combine all ingredients and shake. Or swerve.

"The Happy Dance"

Founder of SipTeaze.com Nicole Young was inspired by Pharrell Williams’s upbeat, can't-get-it-out-of-your head song "Happy" when she created her cocktail, The Happy Dance. Everything about the drink is begging for a party—including the cake batter flavored wine!

Recipe by Nicole Young

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients½ cup Birthday Cake Vineyards Cake Batter Wine1 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice½ cup cream soda (we love Sprecher's version)1 strawberry sliced

Directions1. Shake wine and lemon juice over ice.2. Pour into stemless wine glass and add cream soda.3. Garnish with strawberry slices.

"The Blonde Adelaide"

To celebrate Sia's music video nomination for "Chandelier," the Stone Rose Lounge in New York City was inspired by the artist bright locks and birthplace: Adelaide, Australia. The gorgeous cocktail, The Blonde Adelaide, is the perfect sip next time you have a swinging-from-the-chandelier night!

Recipe by the Stone Rose Lounge

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients4 slices of cucumber2 strawberries1½ oz. Belvedere Vodka 1 oz. Bonal Gentiane Quina aperitif ¾ oz. simple syrup¾ oz. lime juiceSplash of club soda

Directions1. Muddle four slices of English cucumber and two strawberries and add remaining ingredients.2. Shake with ice and pour into a Collins glass with fresh ice.3. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with a skewered half strawberry and cucumber slice.

"Wrecking Ball"

To capture the edgy vibe of Miley Cyrus’s ode to heartbreak, we headed to super hip hotspot the Press Lounge. Their savvy bartenders were able to capture the complexity of a relationship in this pretty cocktail: it's cantaloupe sweetness is cut with the smoky bite of Mezcal and a spicy sprinkle of pepper flakes.

Make sure you garnish with a melon (wrecking) ball.

Recipe by the Press Lounge

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients

For Orgeat Syrup:¾ cup almond milk⅓ cup sugar8 drops almond extract4 drops orange blossom water

For Cocktail:1 ½ oz. Mezcal1 oz. cantaloupe juice (if you do not have a juicer, blend several chunks of cantaloupe in a blender)¾ oz. of orgeat syrup (see accompanying recipe or purchase pre-made orgeat syrup)½ oz. fresh lime juice3 dashes of bitters (the Press Lounge prefers Bad Dog Fire & Damnation bitters)dash of cayenne of Aleppo pepper flakes

Directions

For Orgeat Syrup:1. Mix all ingredients.

For Cocktail:1. Shake all ingredients in shaker with ice, then strain into cold martini or coupe glass.2. Sprinkle top with cayenne or Aleppo pepper flakes for extra kick.3. Garnish with speared cantaloupe melon ball.

