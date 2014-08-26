5 Red Carpet Trends to Love from the 2014 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are the biggest night in TV and every year it's a major fashion event. This year's red carpet was packed with over-the-top glamour, too-cool looks, and swoon-worthy styles. Some of our favorite celebs proved that great minds think alike as we saw five standout trends: red, soft metallics, white, pops of color, and bold beading.

So, which small-screen stars shared the same sartorial state of mind? Some chose pops of color à la Allison Williams’s Giambattista Valli look (above, far left). Amy Poehler (center left; in Theia), Hayden Panettiere, and Taylor Schilling all worked soft metallics and Claire Danes, January Jones, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Sarah Hyland swept through in uniquely elegant red gowns. Other celebrities opted for whites, as shown by Kate Mara (center right), and our beloved September cover girl Julia Roberts (far right, in Elie Saab Couture), Gwen Stefani, and Jessica Pare, all worked boldly beaded gowns.

We can only hope that this red carpet sets the precedent for the rest of the award season! Click through the gallery to see the other top trends that surfaced in threes—you know what they say, three's a charm.