5 Reasons We're Excited About Tonight's Fashion Rocks Live Show

Tonight the biggest names in music and the hottest trends in fashion come together for the live concert and runway show telecast Fashion Rocks! Here are our top five reasons why we're excited about it:

1. It's live. You never know what might happen when concert performances air live. Tonight's TV special starts at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with Ryan Seacrest hosting from New York's Barclays Center.

2. The artists' stunning outfits. Our expectations are sky-high for the costumes that Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, and Miranda Lambert will rock—especially since InStyle’s own editor, Ariel Foxman, is serving as the broadcast’s editor at large and consulted on the musicians' looks.

3. Mesmerizing vocals. We can't wait to hear Jennifer Hudson’s powerhouse voice and for Nicki Minaj to showcase her rapping prowess.

4. Extraordinarily staged performances. From performances by Usher, Enrique Iglesias, Duran Duran, KISS, Luke Bryan, Pitbull and more, there will be nonstop action on the stage.

5. Real-time shopping from the runway. Models will strut down a runway in looks from Macy's fall collections. Certain outfits (including the ones below) will be available to "shop live" during the show from macys.com/fashionrocks.

Courtesy (3)

For more details on the show head to fashionrockslive.com and tune in from 9 p.m. ET on CBS.