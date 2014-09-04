5 Reasons Why We Are Forever Inspired by Superstar Birthday Girl Beyoncé

All hail Queen Bey! Beyoncé, aka our imaginary BFF and style muse, rings in her 33rd year today. There's so much to love about the Grammy winner. From her days as one-third of the mega-group—that we're still hoping reunites for an epic tour—Destiny's Child, Beyoncé has cemented herself in the music industry as a bonafide performer and businesswoman. Accolades aside, the mother of one has plenty more to brag about, including her worldwide On the Run tour with husband Jay Z, which has garnered a record number of ticket sales, her surprise visual album, and #flawless ensembles, both on and off the red carpet. And we're not the only ones who think so! The superstar nabbed Forbes’s coveted top spot on their Celebrity 100 list earlier this summer.

Here, we list five more reasons why the birthday girl continues to inspire us after all these years:

1. Beyoncé's best beauty moments date way back to her high school years—1996 to be exact!

2. Sister, sister! Bey and younger sister Solange are tighter than ever, and these pictures are proof of it.

3. We can look at these sweet on-stage moments of Beyoncé and Jay Z all day.

4. Her off-duty and reporting-for-duty outfits hit all the right notes.

5. And have you seen her red carpet looks? From a custom body-hugging Michael Costello gown to a plunging white Gucci jumpsuit, Queen Bey is a total style savant.