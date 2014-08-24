5 Reasons To Get Excited For the VMAs!

It's almost time for the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards! The VMAs have always stood out from other award shows as a night where you can expect the unexpected. Where else can you be treated to almost-naked celebrities, interrupted acceptance speeches and pregnancy announcements, all in one place? And if history is any indication, we're in for some jaw-dropping fun this Sunday. We picked the top five reasons we're excited for this year's VMAs.

Beyoncé and Jay-ZBey and Jay have been the subject of quite a lot of rumors this year. Although they’ve been touring together since the beginning of July, we can’t help but be a little excited to see the pair off stage. Plus, Bey is no stranger to making big announcements at the VMAs. In 2011, she let the world know she was pregnant right after she finished singing "Love on Top."

Miley CyrusWho can forget Cyrus’ 2013 VMA performance, where she gyrated on Robin Thicke while wearing almost nothing aside from a foam finger? The singer is up for the Video of the Year award, and although she’s not slated to perform, we are crossing our fingers for a memorable acceptance speech if she wins.

The FashionLeave the ballgowns and tuxes for the Oscars. The VMAs are all about letting your personality shine through. And for some people, that translates to letting it all hang out—literally. Remember Lil Kim’s purple jumpsuit and pastie, or Rose McGowan’s beaded dress and G-string? Regardless of the degrees of undress, we’re guaranteed some jaw-dropping outfit moments.

Taylor SwiftThe reigning queen of street style is set to perform on stage at the Forum this Sunday. In the past, Swift’s VMA productions haven’t disappointed. From singing “You Belong With Me” live in an actual subway to being carried across the stage and then jumping right off of it during “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” (top) the singer always finds a way to up the ante for the award show. Plus, Taylor’s moves off stage aren’t so bad either. Maybe we’ll catch her dancing to some of the other performances, like she did last year while Justin Timberlake crooned.

The Buzz for Video of the YearThere are a lot of talented performers up for Video of the Year and it looks like it's going to be a tough one! Beyoncé ("Drunk In Love"), Iggy Azalea ("Fancy"), Pharrell ("Happy"), Sia ("Chandelier") and Miley Cyrus ("Wrecking Ball") are all up for the moon man. The choice will definitely be a close call, but we can’t help but wonder: if Bey doesn’t win, will Kanye have something to say about it?

Don't forget to tune into the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.