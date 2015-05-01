5 Reasons Coloring Should Be Your New Hobby

The following excerpt is from the post "Adult Coloring Should Be Your New Hobby," which originally appeared on PureWow. To read the full article, visit purewow.com.

Quick! Adult coloring is a) an obscure fad for quirky types, or b) the craze responsible for three of the top ten best-selling books on Amazon right now.

It's b). Grown-up books that you color with crayons are suddenly such a hit combo that there’s a waiting list for the most popular ones--namely, those by British artist Johanna Basford. (Don't worry: There are plenty of copycats on Amazon and Etsy available for purchase this very second.)

But it’s not just a twee affectation. Studies show it can also help with stress, work performance and insomnia. Want to know what all the fuss is about? Click here to see five grown-up coloring books you'll want to add to your wish list, stat!

