5 Question Poll for 5 Victoria's Secret Angels!

Before the big show yesterday, we chatted with five Victoria's Secret Angels (including Chanel Iman, far left) and quizzed them on what they think is sexy. Majority ruled—find the winning answers to our rapid-fire questions after the jump!

White, black, or red: What color lingerie is the sexiest?Black

Soft pink or bold red lip?Soft pink

Hair up or down?Down

First date attire--jeans or a dress?Jeans

What kind of purse do you carry?(We got five different answers!) Balenciaga, Hermes, Chanel, Fendi and label-less vintage