Clean as a Baby! 5 Non-Toxic Kids Cleansers We’re Loving Now

Safe has become such a buzzword amongst beauty buyers (like us!) that we're relieved that companies are now doing something about it. And finally that trickle-down effect is reaching categories, including perhaps the most important bucket of all: kids' grooming products. Take this old standby: Johnson & Johnson's 'No More Tears' Baby Shampoo has gotten rid of formaldehyde and 1,4-dioxane after much clamor about its previously sketchy ingredients. We'd say this is good news, and not only that, more and more brands are on the safer bandwagon. Here, we rounded up a few of our favorites---for baby and you!

Aden + Anais, the line we all grew to love for their tastefully decorated 100% cotton muslin swaddles and multipurpose bib & burp cloths, has collaborated with Ellen Gendler, M.D., a leading New York City dermatologist who specializes in cosmetic contact dermatology, to create a line of gentle safe skin care products. Extra kudos for being particularly diligent about potential harmful substances. The products are free of: phthalates, parabens, sulfates, dioxanes, phosphates, added hormone disrupters, synthetic dyes, petroleum oils, triclosan, BPA, SLS, DEA, gluten, and soy.

Aden + Anais Hair and Body Wash, $15.95 adenandanais.com

Burt’s Bees offers high quality products made from natural, earth-friendly ingredients. The subtle scent is also pretty yummy. They even have an organic baby/children's clothing line.

Burt's Bees Baby Bee Bubble Bath, $9 burtsbees.com

The Honest Co., which Jessica Alba co-founded in 2011, promises non-toxic products (skincare, diapers, laundry, home cleaning, etc) at an affordable price that actually work. We also love Alba's knack for nailing the aesthetics of the line—good looks never hurt!

The Honest Co. Shampoo & Body Wash, $9.95 thehonestco.com

Babyganics line includes hand sanitizer to body lotion that skips the toxic stuff and double downs on innovative adds. Case in point: the company's secret weapon NeoNourish is a 100% natural, cold-pressed seed oil blend (black cumin, tomato, sunflower, cranberry and red raspberry), specifically made to supplement a baby’s natural skin defenses against the environment.

Babyganics Hand and Face Wipes, $4.29 soap.com

The Organic Pharmacy is an adult brand we've been keeping an eye on for some time now. Not are the products organic (duh), they're also free of artificial colorants, fragrances, petro-chemicals and preservatives. For babes, this soothing body wash has contains both aloe and chamomile. Sleeping baby here we come!

