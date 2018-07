From printed decals and matte glitters to color-changing lacquers, 2013 is kicking off with a new set of manicure innovators that are bound to spice up your nail beds. Click through the gallery to see (and shop!) our five favorite new nail effects. They give the term "statement nail" a very literal meaning!

