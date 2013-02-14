The 5 Most Popular Love Songs Listened to on Facebook

Feeling romantic, fellow Valentines? So is Facebook, which teamed up with Spotify to see which songs are most popular for the newly-in-love. The statistical results offer an eclectic mix of pop, country, and folk artists such as Hunter Hayes, The Lumineers, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Christina Perri. Scroll down to see the songs topping the Most Popular list, and listen to them on this Spotify playlist embedded. Go ahead, get in the mood.

[spotify id="spotify:user:instylemagazine:playlist:1LF1Bmfsud8HXCj7wodGr4" width="300" height="380" /]

Plus, see the most stylish celebrity couples!

MORE:• Celebrities's Favorite Valentine's Day Gifts• 25 Iconic Movie Kisses• The Most Stylish Hollywood Couples