Below is an excerpt from “The 5 Most Flattering Swimsuit Colors (That Aren’t Black),” which originally appeared on StyleCaster. Read the full story at stylecaster.com.

If you find that buying a swimsuit is a pain in your bikini bottom, here's some advice: Picking the right color for you can make a big difference. And, alas, it's not always black. To learn more about the most universally-flattering swimsuit shades, we gathered expert intel from leading bathing suit designers at this year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim. Click to see them all.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:• 10 Chic Swimsuits Under $50• The Most Flattering Bathing Suit Styles• How to Wear a Crop Top