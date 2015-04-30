5 Modern-Day Straw Totes to Take You From the Beach to the Street

Traditional straw totes are classic summer staples for a reason—they sift out sand during beach excursions, their roomy silhouettes can house all shoreside essentials, they complement everything, and they have found fans in style icons, like Jane Birkin (above). But we've found modern-day iterations of the straw carryall that can seamlessly take you from the beach to the street. From color-block styles to pom-pom finishings, shop our five picks.

Courtesy

Get playful with this straw bag accented with tiny pom-poms.

Topshop, $48; topshop.com

Courtesy

Work the color-block trend with this dyed straw option.

Trina Turk, $168; trinaturk.com

RELATED: Get Your Kicks in Color: 6 Bright Picks to Swap in Place of All-White Sneakers

Courtesy

This graphic tote was handcrafted by members of the Wayuu community in Colombia.

Sophie Anderson, $595; kirnazabete.com

Courtesy

Be the star to this striped red, white, and blue tote.

J. Crew, $60; jcrew.com

Courtesy

Make a statement with this watermelon basket.

Charlotte Olympia, $1,995; net-a-porter.com

RELATED: 5 Luxe Shirts Totally Worth the Investment