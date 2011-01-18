5 Fitness Tips From Halle Berry's Trainer

Bye-bye crash diets! The trend with celebrities right now is long-term lifestyle programs that incorporate small diet and fitness changes. "Our clients were less panicked about the Golden Globes because they're always working out," said celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak (inset) when we saw him at the Access Hollywood gifting lounge during Globes weekend. "There's always a reason to look phenomenal." Pasternak, who works with Halle Berry (shown), Robert Pattinson and Lady Gaga, said his clients all do a variation of his Five Factor Workout, which involves five phases—circuit cardio, upper body strength, lower body strength, abdominal and cardio. He also suggests follow a five-time-a-day eating schedule—three meals and two snacks. Click through the gallery for five tips from Pasternak that you can use right now.

— Nakisha Williams