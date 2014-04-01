3 Fast Fashion Brands You Didn't Know Had Eco-Friendly Lines!

Even though there are still quite a few skeptics out there, eco fashion is having a serious moment right now. But trust us—this doesn't mean that you're going to be stuck wearing muumuus or hippie-inspired duds. In fact, it's quite the opposite—your favorite labels actually make dressing in an environmentally conscious way fashionable and easy. Here are our top picks of labels carried by your favorite stores that you had no idea were eco:

RELATED: 5 Fast Fashion Brands You Didn't Know Had Eco-Friendly Lines!