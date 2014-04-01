3 Fast Fashion Brands You Didn't Know Had Eco-Friendly Lines!

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Apr 01, 2014 @ 2:00 pm

Even though there are still quite a few skeptics out there, eco fashion is having a serious moment right now. But trust us—this doesn't mean that you're going to be stuck wearing muumuus or hippie-inspired duds. In fact, it's quite the opposite—your favorite labels actually make dressing in an environmentally conscious way fashionable and easy. Here are our top picks of labels carried by your favorite stores that you had no idea were eco:

RELATED: 5 Fast Fashion Brands You Didn't Know Had Eco-Friendly Lines!

1 of 14 Courtesy

EILEEN FISHER

If this line hasn't been on your radar, it most definitely needs to be. Known for her comfortable, classic designs, Eileen Fisher is actually one of the leaders in eco design. Her Eco Collection offers basics in sustainable fabrics—from organic cotton, linen, and hemp to recycled fabrics and silks that are dyed using fewer chemicals, less water, and less energy.

Organic cotton nubble top, $248; eileenfisher.com

Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Eileen Fisher

A slim white pant is a springtime wardrobe essential. 

Organic cotton pant, $248; eileenfisher.com

3 of 14 Courtesy

Eileen Fisher

A long silk jacket is the perfect topper to throw over your dress for an evening out. 

Silk jacket, $398; eileenfisher.com

Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Eileen Fisher

A bright salmon hue adds a pop of color to any look. 

Cashmere top, $318; eileenfisher.com

Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Eileen Fisher

A long tunic works well with jeans or, even, as a coverup over a swimsuit. 

Silk tencel tunic, $248; eileenfisher.com

Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Urban Renewal by Urban Outfitters  

Urban Outfitters pioneered the "renewal" or "reclaimed" vintage trend with Urban Renewal many years ago. But while the line may not be new, their threads are still going strong and as on-trend as ever.

Black dress, $49; urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Urban Renewal by Urban Outfitters  

When wearing an oversize denim jacket, cuff the sleeves for a cool girl edge. 

Vintage jacket, $64; urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Urban Renewal by Urban Outfitters  

These open metal hoops can be worn for day or night.

Large open hoop earrings, $40 (originally $69); urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Urban Renewal by Urban Outfitters  

This striped beach tote was hand-woven from plant fibers in Kenya, and the profits provide funds for families in economically repressed regions. 

Tote bag, $98; urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

URBAN RENEWAL BY URBAN OUTFITTERS  

If these shell-trimmed shorts don't have you dreaming of a tropical getaway, we don't know what will. 

 Denim shorts, $70 (originally $89); urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Conscious Collection at H&M  

Switch out your denim cutoffs for this printed satin pair.

Silk and hemp shorts, $50; hm.com

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Conscious Collection at H&M

This galaxy-like printed dress is out of this world. 

Lyocell and silk dress, $99; hm.com

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Conscious Collection at H&M  

Drape this long vest over your look or wear it belted as a dress. 

Lyocell-blend vest, $129; hm.com

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Conscious Collection at H&M  

Trade in your suit pant for a printed silk wide leg style.

Wide-cut silk-blend pants, $129; hm.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!