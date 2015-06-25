5 Fashion Tips Every Woman Can Learn from the Men's Runways

Call it the Caitlin Jenner effect, but fashion designers have welcomed the idea of showing gender-bending clothes at the latest men's shows. Case in point: the lace, floral tops, and pussy-bow blouses at Gucci, and the all-pink suits at Etro. The decidedly feminine feel didn't just end there, as there were plenty of girls popping up on the catwalks in London and Milan this month. But what’s the newest way to borrow from the boys? Ahead, five tips every woman can learn from the men’s spring 2016 runways.

1. Indulge Your Girly Side

Colors and flowers and lace, oh my! There is nothing more womanly than mixing these three ultra-soft motifs together. Extra points for Gucci’s Alessandro Michele for showing this mix-mastering look on men.

2. Don’t Be Afraid Of Pink

Though most grown women save this rose-colored hue for weddings, baby showers, or tea parties, why not show the shade’s strong side by wearing it in a tailored suit a la Etro? It’s sophisticated, as it is smart.

3. Wear A Short Suit

Give it up to Miuccia Prada for showing us a way to dress up casual shorts. When worn in a darker color, and mixed with a similarly toned topper, woven top, and zip-up turtleneck, it gives off an office-ready vibe.

4. Dress Up Athleisure

The comfortable athletic fashion trend has no plans of slowing down, so how does one sucessfully take the look beyond the gym? By Giorgio Armani's standards, a shinier fabric and pastel color give a sweat-suit-esque ensemble evening appeal. Just add a heel.

5. Tie One On

Soften a business look by donning a rope-tie belt like at MSGM. Not only does it accentuate the waist, but it makes the look more seasonly appropriate.

