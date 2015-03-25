5 Empowering Quotes to Celebrate Gloria Steinem's 81st Birthday

Activist and “Mother of Feminism” Gloria Steinem turns 81 today. Steinem, who became one of the most well-known voices of women’s rights throughout her career and co-founded Ms. magazine, continues to inspire and speak out to this day—and we’re so glad she does. We’re looking back at what she has said through the years—read on for five of her most empowering quotes:

1. “So whatever you want to do, just do it ... Making a damn fool of yourself is absolutely essential." ‬—1987 Tufts University commencement speech

2. “Feminism has never been about getting a job for one woman. It's about making life more fair for women everywhere. It's not about a piece of the existing pie; there are too many of us for that. It's about baking a new pie." ‬—Los Angeles Times op-ed

3. “We need to remember across generations that there is as much to learn as there is to teach." —roundtable speech at the Chicago-area chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners

4. “The future depends entirely on what each of us does every day; a movement is only people moving."‬ —Time magazine interview

5. “Without leaps of imagination or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all is a form of planning." ‬—gloriasteinem.com

