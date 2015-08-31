5 Easy Ways To Transition Your Home For Fall

As we gear up for a bittersweet farewell to the endless days of summer, we’re preparing ourselves for more than just the transition to sweater weather. With the impending arrival of crisper air and pumpkin-flavored everything, we’re taking the necessary steps to make sure our home is as ready for fall as our wardrobe. Here are five simple ways to reinvent your space for the cozy fall season, all without the hefty price tag.

CREATE A DARK ACCENT WALL

There’s no better way to add a new presence to a space than incorporating a daring accent wall. Don’t shy away from bolder colors, like midnight blues or deep charcoals, for a serious dose of drama perfectly reminiscent of the fall season.

LAYER YOUR RUGS

You layer your clothes, don’t you? So why not try layering your rugs to add dimension to your space. Play with different patterns and textures, and remember that just because they don’t match doesn’t mean they don’t work well together. Changing one rug can completely change a room, so have fun with it!

ADD A THROW BLANKET

Wondering how to alter your all-white space to be more fall-like? Simple details like adding a heavy throw onto the bottom of a bed or a couch can instantly cozy up a space. Try a deep blue throw or patterned duvet cover to add a touch of warmth to a room.

INTRODUCE CHIC ACCENT PIECES

Spruce up your kitchen space with natural elements like large wicker baskets for some serious fall harvest décor. Use these pieces to display some seasonal favorites like pumpkins or apples to add a perfect hint of autumn to your home.

CREATE A COZY ATMOSPHERE

Nothing makes a space more comfortable than a relaxing scent. For a candle that burns for hours, try the new Unstopables Candle in Fresh for a clean, crisp scent.