5 Easy Ways to Transition Your Favorite Summer Pieces into Fall 

What’s not to love about fall fashion? The chunky knits. The cable sweaters. Ah, the layering! But just because temps are beginning to drop doesn’t mean it’s time to put away your flirty summer favorites. We joined forces with the shoe experts at Aquatalia to show that with the proper styling and right kicks, you can easily transition your warmer-weather pieces into the chillier months.

WHITE DRESS

If we rolled our eyes every time we heard someone say “you can’t wear white after Labor Day,” well, we’d be rolling our eyes a lot. White is one of the best colors to wear into the cooler days ahead. You can easily tone down its light disposition by layering on a flannel shirt and a leather jacket and pairing with edgy military boots.

DENIM SHORTS

We know you wore those denim cutoffs every day this summer, so there’s no way you’re ready to pack them away. It’s easy to keep your favorite shorts around by pairing them with long, chunky sweaters, patent leather loafers, and a wide-brimmed hat. When temps really start to dip, just throw on a pair of opaque tights underneath to stay warm.

MAXI DRESS

That slinky little number can easily weather the crisper temps when layered with a cozy wrap sweater and the perfect pair of leather ankle booties. Elevate your shoe game by seeking out a pair with embossed details or exotic leathers.

SLEEVELESS VEST

This sleeveless vest got paired with everything this summer, so make sure it has a place in your fall lineup. Simply swap out the mini skirts for some leather pants and a sharp button-down. Layer your leathers with a pair of knee-high patent boots for an extra dose of sass.

LIGHT-WASH JEANS

Fall isn’t only conducive to dark-washed denim. Keep your lighter options seasonal by pairing with warmer tones on top, like a thick military-inspired button-down and a leather belt. Pack away the sandals and instead add a cool pair of ankle booties in oxblood.