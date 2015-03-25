5 Cropped Pant and Shoe Pairings to Try Now

Spring is here and you know what that means: It's officially time to ditch your socks. Flashing a bit of ankle is a chic (and unexpectedly sexy) way to show some skin, and all it takes to pull it off is a cropped pant paired with the right shoe. (Pro tip: Hem your bottoms where your leg starts to widen for a super-flattering look.)

See below for our favorite combos to wear right now, and all the way through summer.

Culottes + Chunky Heels

Wide-legs are once again big news for spring—pair with chunky heels to temper the volume.

Shop the Look (left to right): Tan No.21 Culottes; $625, net-a-porter.com, Tory Burch heels; $350, toryburch.com.

Trousers + Sneakers

Call this the new word in commuter chic (and for a lucky few of us, a laid-back office uniform). The trousers should be straight and narrow all the way down to the ankle to give the look an easy, sporty feel.

Shop the Look (left to right): Navy Apiece Apart Pants; $155, stevenalan.com, Nike Fly Knit; $120, nike.com.

Kick Flare Pants + Slides

For a modern spin on '70s cool, go for a slightly flared pant—denim is the most wearable—and a flat slip-on. The effect is super fashionable without trying too hard.

Shop the Look (left to right): Alexa AG Jeans; $235, agjeans.com, Jenni Kayne Slide; $425, store.jennikayne.com.

Printed Silk Pants + Modern Heels

Instantly elevate patterned pants with clean-lined white heels.

Shop the Look (left to right): Stella Printed Pants; $865, matchesfashion.com, MMM Sandals; $830, lagarconne.com.

Tapered Pants + Loafers

Classic loafers were made for the "no socks" look. Go super minimal and a little bit '90s by pairing them with a tapered pant that sits high on the waist. Finish with a basic white T-shirt and you're out the door.

Shop the Look (left to right): Phillip Lim Tapered Ankle Pant; $450, shopbop.com, Manolo Loafer; $845, barneys.com.

