The 4th of July Weekend Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Listen up ladies: Fourth of July weekend is celebrated for more than days at the beach and late nights; one of the best parts is the blowout sales. What's great about summer markdowns is that they are usually a result of leftover spring sales, so the discounts are deeper than ever. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on the best sales of the holiday weekend!
Shop our favorite finds (pictured above): Peter Pilotto skirt, $378 (originally $945); net-a-porter.com. Deux Lux bucket bag, $102 (originally $145); shopbop.com. BaubleBar earrings, $14 (originally $24); baublebar.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, $477 (originally $795); avenue32.com. Nicholas Kirkwood pumps, $437 (originally $1,090); barneys.com. Tibi jacket, $478 (originally $1,195); tibi.com.
Alexis Bittar, alexisbittar.com.
Up to 50% off select styles
Amazon Fashion, amazon.com.
Up to 70% off select shoes, clothing, accessories, jewelry, and more
Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com.
Take an extra 50% off all sale styles with code "HAPPY50"
Avenue 32, avenue32.com.
Up to 60% off select styles with code "4THJULY"
Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com.
Take an extra 50% off all sale styles with code "BRGOBIG"
Barneys, barneys.com.
Up to 60% off select styles
Barneys Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com.
Take an extra 60% off clearance items and up to an extra 50% off site-wide
BaubleBar, baublebar.com.
Markdowns on select items
Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com.
Take an additional 60% off already reduced styles
Chinti and Parker, chintiandparker.com.
Up to 70% off select styles
DL1961 Premium Denim, dl1961.com.
30% off site-wide and 60% off select spring styles with code "DL4TH"
Forever 21, forever21.com.
30% off select summer styles, plus two pairs of flip flops for $5
40% off your purchase
Glamourpuss NYC, glamourpussnyc.com.
30% off summer collection
Gold & Gray, goldandgray.com.
30% off site-wide with code "JULY4"
Guess by Marciano, marciano.com.
30% off select styles
H&M, hm.com.
Up to 70% off summer styles
Henri Bendel, henribendel.com.
Up to 50% off select styles
Juliet & Co., julietandcompany.com.
30% off site-wide with code "JULY4"
L.K. Bennett, lkbennett.com.
Take an extra 30% off sale items with code "JULY30"
Loft, loft.com.
Take an extra 60% off all sale styles
Mackage, mackage.com.
Up to 50% off select spring styles
Mango, mango.com.
50% off all sale items
MyTheresa, mytheresa.com.
Up to 70% off select styles
Nasty Gal, nastygal.com.
Take an extra 40% off already reduced styles
Net-a-Porter, net-a-porter.com.
Futher markdowns on sale items
Nili Lotan, nililotan.com.
Up to 40% off select styles
Nordstrom, nordstrom.com.
Markdowns on select styles
Ramy Brook, ramybrook.com.
20% off site-wide, plus take an additional 20% off sale items
Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com.
Up to 60% off select styles
Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com.
Take an additional 40% off sale items with code "JULY40"
Reiss, reiss.com.
Up to 50% off summer styles
Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com.
Up to 70% off select styles
Shopbop, shopbop.com.
Up to 70% off select styles
Tibi, tibi.com.
Up to 70% off select styles
Topshop, topshop.com.
Futher markdowns on select summer styles
Ugg, uggaustralia.com.
30% off select styles
Zara, zara.com.
Up to 50% off select styles