The 4th of July Weekend Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Listen up ladies: Fourth of July weekend is celebrated for more than days at the beach and late nights; one of the best parts is the blowout sales. What's great about summer markdowns is that they are usually a result of leftover spring sales, so the discounts are deeper than ever. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on the best sales of the holiday weekend!

Shop our favorite finds (pictured above): Peter Pilotto skirt, $378 (originally $945); net-a-porter.com. Deux Lux bucket bag, $102 (originally $145); shopbop.com. BaubleBar earrings, $14 (originally $24); baublebar.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, $477 (originally $795); avenue32.com. Nicholas Kirkwood pumps, $437 (originally $1,090); barneys.com. Tibi jacket, $478 (originally $1,195); tibi.com.

Alexis Bittar, alexisbittar.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Amazon Fashion, amazon.com.

Up to 70% off select shoes, clothing, accessories, jewelry, and more

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com.

Take an extra 50% off all sale styles with code "HAPPY50"

Avenue 32, avenue32.com.

Up to 60% off select styles with code "4THJULY"

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com.

Take an extra 50% off all sale styles with code "BRGOBIG"

Barneys, barneys.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

Barneys Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com.

Take an extra 60% off clearance items and up to an extra 50% off site-wide

BaubleBar, baublebar.com.

Markdowns on select items

Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com.

Take an additional 60% off already reduced styles

Chinti and Parker, chintiandparker.com.

Up to 70% off select styles

DL1961 Premium Denim, dl1961.com.

30% off site-wide and 60% off select spring styles with code "DL4TH"

Forever 21, forever21.com.

30% off select summer styles, plus two pairs of flip flops for $5

Gap, gap.com.

40% off your purchase

Glamourpuss NYC, glamourpussnyc.com.

30% off summer collection

Gold & Gray, goldandgray.com.

30% off site-wide with code "JULY4"

Guess by Marciano, marciano.com.

30% off select styles

H&M, hm.com.

Up to 70% off summer styles

Henri Bendel, henribendel.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Juliet & Co., julietandcompany.com.

30% off site-wide with code "JULY4"

L.K. Bennett, lkbennett.com.

Take an extra 30% off sale items with code "JULY30"

Loft, loft.com.

Take an extra 60% off all sale styles

Mackage, mackage.com.

Up to 50% off select spring styles

Mango, mango.com.

50% off all sale items

MyTheresa, mytheresa.com.

Up to 70% off select styles

Nasty Gal, nastygal.com.

Take an extra 40% off already reduced styles

Net-a-Porter, net-a-porter.com.

Futher markdowns on sale items

Nili Lotan, nililotan.com.

Up to 40% off select styles

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com.

Markdowns on select styles

Ramy Brook, ramybrook.com.

20% off site-wide, plus take an additional 20% off sale items

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com.

Take an additional 40% off sale items with code "JULY40"

Reiss, reiss.com.

Up to 50% off summer styles

Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com.

Up to 70% off select styles

Shopbop, shopbop.com.

Up to 70% off select styles

Tibi, tibi.com.

Up to 70% off select styles

Topshop, topshop.com.

Futher markdowns on select summer styles

Ugg, uggaustralia.com.

30% off select styles

Zara, zara.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

