48 and Fabulous! Why Sandra Bullock Is Our Style Crush

Sandra Bullock's new flick The Heat raked in $40 million during its opening weekend alone, and the star is celebrating on a stylish note! The 48 year-old actress caught our attention at the film's very first screening in London, where she hit the carpet in a belted Victoria Beckham dress and L.A.M.B sandals. Opting for a range of noir ensembles for each event, Bullock proves the dark hue is anything but basic with each premiere look being more glamorous than the last. Bullock showed her love for warm-weather leather by incorporating the textured fabric into two of her red carpet looks: A leather cut-out Ermanno Scervino dress paired with Bottega Veneta sandals for the New York premiere, and an ASOS leather skirt, Michael Kors button-up, and Tabitha Simmons caged heels in Berlin. Another wow-worthy ensemble included a crisp black and white Roland Mouret number she wore to CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Click through our gallery to see Sandra's best looks ever, and be sure to catch The Heat, in theaters nationwide right now!

