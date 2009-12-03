Up to 40% Off Winter Boots and Lingerie

We're on day four of our week-long flash sales and today we are bringing you boots, bras and beauty products galore! Shop from designers like Anne Klein (far left), Jemma Kidd Makeup (middle) and Mimi Holiday Lingerie (near left) at up to 40% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:

 25 percent off all boots, except Frye, on Piperlime.com (code no longer valid)

 25 percent off everything on TheFairest.com (code no longer valid)

 40 percent off everything on Azaleasnyc.com (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

 Joyann King