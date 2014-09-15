4 Tips to Make Maternity Style Work For You

You don't need to change your style just because your body is changing. Maximize your look without compromising your fashion sensibility by mixing and matching key maternity pieces with your current wardrobe. Make your growing bump your ultimate accessory and create a look you’ll love this season with these three simple steps.

Raid Your Closet

Start by pulling clothes you already have (and totally love) that will fit your new, ever-changing shape—think open cardigans and flowy blouses.

Mix in Maternity

Add in signature maternity pieces, like this Isabella Oliver dress by A Pea in the Pod. The stretchy, form-fitting silhouette shows off your bump while flattering your figure for a fashion-forward look that’s easy to pull off.

Get Style & Function

Nothing works better with your current wardrobe than great maternity jeans. And you’re gonna want to grab a pair with Destination Maternity’s Secret Fit Belly, it grows with you for a fashion-forward, smoothing style you need when you’re expecting.

Accessorize, Baby!

Sure you might not be able to squeeze into those gorgeous stilettos, but you can still step out in style. Go for a glam wedge or an embellished flat. Then try adding a bold lip or jewelry, like slim gold hoops and chunky cocktail rings, to draw attention up from the belly toward your face and neck.

Just stay true to your own sense of style and you’ll love your look for the next nine months.