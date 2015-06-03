4 Old-School Fashion Faux Pas that You Can Wear Again (Cringe-Free)

We all know that trends come and go, but there are some we've been hardwired to avoid. While these fashion "don'ts" may sometimes stir up feelings of nostalgia, they're equally likely to resurface cringe-worthy memories from when we thought they were cool. We've addressed four of them that been reimagined in new, modern ways. Take the fanny pack, for instance. These days, they go by a new moniker—belt bags, and feature luxe finishings and sleek silhouettes. Take a look at how these former faux pas are making a comeback.

Denim Booty Shorts

Ditch the frayed edges and the exposed pockets and opt for a refined version with rolled cuffs and polished denim washes.

Shop the pieces (from top): Frame, $184; thecorner.com. Uniqlo, $30; uniqlo.com. Rag & Bone, $165; farfetch.com.

Visors

No longer exclusive to tennis players or poker champions, these hats can be worn for the day at the beach or any casual outdoor activity. Pick one with a transparent brim for a modern twist and maximum visibility.

Shop the pieces (from top): Missguided, $16; missguidedus.com. Missoni, $129; boutique1.com. Monreal London, $138; yoox.com.

Gold Anklets

Avoid heavily charmed chains and try a simple one with subtle details like a small diamond or a solid gold cuff.

Shop the pieces (from top): Jennifer Fisher, $200; barneys.com. Need Supply, $98; needsupply.com. Catbird, $230; catbirdnyc.com.

Fanny Packs

Newly updated (with a new name—belt bags—to match), these have been reshaped to emulate a miniature purse.

Shop the pieces (from top): Time's Arrow, $295; shopbop.com. Mango, $40; mango.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $195; bloomingdales.com.

