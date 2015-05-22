4 Super-Chic Outfits for Whatever You Have Planned This Memorial Day Weekend 

Not only does Memorial Day Weekend signify the unofficial start of summer, but it also comes with a bonus day that leaves enough time for whirlwind getaways, shoreside excursions, and all sorts of summer-happy activities. Maximize the fun outdoors by minimizing the time spent indoors, as in, valuable time wasted on mulling over what to wear. For that reason, we planned four outfits for you that work for practically any event under the sun. From beach escapes to city trips, shop our top-to-toe looks that will make every outing a stylish one.

For the Beach

Shop the look: Krewe sunglasses, $195; kreweduoptic.com. Mikoh bikini top, $108; mikoh.com. Mikoh bikini bottoms, $108; mikoh.com. J. Crew dress, $88; jcrew.com. Banana Republic tote, $80; bananarepublic.com. Massimo Dutti sandals, $150; massimodutti.com.

For a Picnic in the Park

Shop the look: Target hat, $15; target.com. Illesteva for J. Crew sunglasses, $177; jcrew.com. Topshop playsuit, $60; topshop.com. Tory Burch tote, $450; toryburch.com. APC x Ball Pagès espadrilles, $265; apc.fr.

For a Day in the City

Shop the look: Italia Independent sunglasses, $248; nordstrom.com. Zara top, $50; zara.com. Babaton skirt, $50; aritzia.com. Loeffler Randall cross-body bag, $395; loefflerrandall.com. Superga sneakers, $65; shopbop.com.

For a Boat Trip

Shop the look: Quay sunglasses, $45; nastygal.com. Flagpole Swim one-piece, $400; net-a-porter.com. Mango tank, $40; mango.com. H&M sweater, $15; hm.com. American Eagle shorts, $45; ae.com. Bop Basics backpack, $75; shopbop.com. Kenneth Cole sandals, $120; kennethcole.com.

