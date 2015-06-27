The 35 Best Sales to Shop This Weekend

Get your credit card out! Summer sales are in full swing and there's no better time to shop than now. What's great about summer sales is that they are usually a result of leftover spring sales, so the discounts are as deep as ever. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on the 35 best sales of the weekend!

Shop our favorite finds (pictured above): French Connection dress, $44 (originally $148); frenchconnection.com. J.Crew stripe top, $25 (originally $50); jcrew.com. Loeffler Randall sandals, $225 (originally $450); loefflerrandall.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $413 (originally $825); net-a-porter.com. Vince sneakers, $131 (originally $195); nordstrom.com.

Aldo, aldoshoes.com.

Up to 50% off already reduced styles

American Eagle Outfitters, ae.com.

Buy one pair of shorts, get one for 50% off

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com.

50% off your entire purchase with code "WEEKEND50"

Anthropologie, anthropologie.com.

Receive an extra 20% off sale items with code "SALEAWAY"

Aritzia, aritzia.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

Asos, asos.com.

Up to 70% off outlet items

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com.

Receive an extra 40% off sale styles with code "BRSALE"

Barneys New York, barneys.com.

Up to 60% off new markdowns

BaubleBar, baublebar.com.

Up to 75% off select styles

BCBG, bcbg.com.

Up to 65% off summer markdowns

Bloomingdales, bloomindales.com.

Up to 65% off select styles

Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com.

Receive an extra 60% off already reduced styles

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com.

Receive an extra 30% off sale styles and 40% off clearance with code "THESALEONSALE"

Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com.

Up to 50% off sale items

FarFetch, farfetch.com.

Up to 50% sale items

French Connection, frenchconnection.com.

50% off all sale items with code "SALE50"

H&M, hm.com.

Up to 60% off sale items

J.Crew, jcrew.com.

Up to 30% off your order (some exclusions apply) include sale items with code "DAYFIVE"

Intermix, intermixonline.com.

Recieve an additional 50% off select sale items

Loeffler Randall, loefflerrandall.com.

Up to 50% off summer styles

Mango, mango.com.

Up to 50% off sale items

Net-A-Porter, netaporter.com.

Up to 70% off select designer items

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com.

Up to 40% off select styles

Rag & Bone, rag-bone.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com.

Up to 40% off select styles

Revolve Clothing, revolveclothing.com.

Up to 30% off select styles

Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com.

Up to 60% off select designer items

Shopbop, shopbop.com.

Up to 70% off select designer items

Steve Madden, stevemadden.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Tibi, tibi.com.

Up to 70% off select styles

Topshop, topshop.com.

Up to 70% off select styles

Urban Outfitters, urbanoutfitters.com.

Up to 30% off select styles

Vince, vince.com.

Up to 30% off select styles

Zara, zara.com.

Up to 40% off select styles

