The 35 Best Sales to Shop This Weekend

Get your credit card out! Summer sales are in full swing and there's no better time to shop than now. What's great about summer sales is that they are usually a result of leftover spring sales, so the discounts are as deep as ever. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on the 35 best sales of the weekend!
Shop our favorite finds (pictured above): French Connection dress, $44 (originally $148); frenchconnection.com. J.Crew stripe top, $25 (originally $50); jcrew.com. Loeffler Randall sandals, $225 (originally $450); loefflerrandall.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $413 (originally $825); net-a-porter.com. Vince sneakers, $131 (originally $195); nordstrom.com.
RELATED: These Shopping Tips from InStyle Editors Will Change the Way You Shop (and Save You Money!)
Aldo, aldoshoes.com.
Up to 50% off already reduced styles
American Eagle Outfitters, ae.com.
Buy one pair of shorts, get one for 50% off
Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com.
50% off your entire purchase with code "WEEKEND50"
Anthropologie, anthropologie.com.
Receive an extra 20% off sale items with code "SALEAWAY"
Aritzia, aritzia.com.
Up to 60% off select styles
Asos, asos.com.
Up to 70% off outlet items
RELATED: Kate Middleton's Favorite Striped Shirt Is on a Months-Long Waitlist, But You Can Still Get the Look
Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com.
Receive an extra 40% off sale styles with code "BRSALE"
Barneys New York, barneys.com.
Up to 60% off new markdowns
BaubleBar, baublebar.com.
Up to 75% off select styles
BCBG, bcbg.com.
Up to 65% off summer markdowns
Bloomingdales, bloomindales.com.
Up to 65% off select styles
Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com.
Receive an extra 60% off already reduced styles
Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com.
Receive an extra 30% off sale styles and 40% off clearance with code "THESALEONSALE"
Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com.
Up to 50% off sale items
FarFetch, farfetch.com.
Up to 50% sale items
RELATED: Here's Topshop's Best On-Sale Summer Fashion Finds
French Connection, frenchconnection.com.
50% off all sale items with code "SALE50"
H&M, hm.com.
Up to 60% off sale items
J.Crew, jcrew.com.
Up to 30% off your order (some exclusions apply) include sale items with code "DAYFIVE"
Intermix, intermixonline.com.
Recieve an additional 50% off select sale items
Loeffler Randall, loefflerrandall.com.
Up to 50% off summer styles
Mango, mango.com.
Up to 50% off sale items
Net-A-Porter, netaporter.com.
Up to 70% off select designer items
Nordstrom, nordstrom.com.
Up to 40% off select styles
RELATED: 11 Things Every Woman in Her 20s Should Own
Rag & Bone, rag-bone.com.
Up to 50% off select styles
Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com.
Up to 60% off select styles
Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com.
Up to 40% off select styles
Revolve Clothing, revolveclothing.com.
Up to 30% off select styles
Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com.
Up to 60% off select designer items
Shopbop, shopbop.com.
Up to 70% off select designer items
Steve Madden, stevemadden.com.
Up to 50% off select styles
Tibi, tibi.com.
Up to 70% off select styles
Topshop, topshop.com.
Up to 70% off select styles
Urban Outfitters, urbanoutfitters.com.
Up to 30% off select styles
Vince, vince.com.
Up to 30% off select styles
Zara, zara.com.
Up to 40% off select styles