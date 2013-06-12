32 New Members Inducted Into Council of Fashion Designers of America

Congratulations to the new class of the Council of Fashion Designers of America! Membership into this organization is a big step forward for the career of any American designer, and this year, 32 designers made the cut. “Acceptance in to the CFDA family is validation of a designer’s talent and it is an opportunity to access the many offerings and programs provided by the organization,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, said in a statement. “Our membership is the highest it has ever been having grown over the last 7 years from 250 to 454 with the addition of the class of 2013.” Included among this year's new members are some familiar faces, including Christian Siriano, Jennifer Meyer (the jewelry designer wife to Tobey Maguire), and Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis of CFDA award-winning Suno. Scroll down to see a full list of the 2013 inductees.

CLASS OF 2013 CFDA MEMBERS

Alexandre Birman, ALEXANDRE BIRMAN

Greg Armas, ASSEMBLY NEW YORK

Christian Siriano, CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

Adriano Goldschmied, CITIZENS OF HUMANITY / GOLDSIGN

Shane Gabier, CREATURES OF THE WIND

Christopher Peters, CREATURES OF THE WIND

Danielle Snyder, DANNIJO

Jodie Snyder, DANNIJO

Sofia Sizzi, GIULIETTA

Grant Krajecki, GREY ANT

Natalie Levy, GREY ANT

Justin Salguero, ILLESTEVA

Daniel Silberman, ILLESTEVA

Jennifer Fisher, JENNIFER FISHER JEWELRY

Jennifer Meyer, JENNIFER MEYER JEWELRY

Lisa Salzer, LULU FROST

Mark Davis, MARK DAVIS

Patrik Ervell, PATRIK ERVELL

Dao-Yi Chow, PUBLIC SCHOOL

Maxwell Osborne, PUBLIC SCHOOL

Sarah Lytvinenko, RALEIGH DENIM

Victor Lytvinenko, RALEIGH DENIM

Babi Ahluwalia, SACHIN & BABI

Sachin Ahluwalia, SACHIN & BABI

Sean Monahan, SEA, NEW YORK

Monica Paolini, SEA, NEW YORK

Susan Beischel, SKIN LINGERIE

Erin Beatty, SUNO

Max Osterweis, SUNO

Greg Chait, THE ELDER STATESMAN

Todd Snyder, TODD SNYDER

Cynthia Vincent, TWELFTH STREET BY CYNTHIA VINCENT

