32 New Members Inducted Into Council of Fashion Designers of America

Congratulations to the new class of the Council of Fashion Designers of America! Membership into this organization is a big step forward for the career of any American designer, and this year, 32 designers made the cut. “Acceptance in to the CFDA family is validation of a designer’s talent and it is an opportunity to access the many offerings and programs provided by the organization,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, said in a statement. “Our membership is the highest it has ever been having grown over the last 7 years from 250 to 454 with the addition of the class of 2013.” Included among this year's new members are some familiar faces, including Christian Siriano, Jennifer Meyer (the jewelry designer wife to Tobey Maguire), and Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis of CFDA award-winning Suno. Scroll down to see a full list of the 2013 inductees.
CLASS OF 2013 CFDA MEMBERS
Alexandre Birman, ALEXANDRE BIRMAN
Greg Armas, ASSEMBLY NEW YORK
Christian Siriano, CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
Adriano Goldschmied, CITIZENS OF HUMANITY / GOLDSIGN
Shane Gabier, CREATURES OF THE WIND
Christopher Peters, CREATURES OF THE WIND
Danielle Snyder, DANNIJO
Jodie Snyder, DANNIJO
Sofia Sizzi, GIULIETTA
Grant Krajecki, GREY ANT
Natalie Levy, GREY ANT
Justin Salguero, ILLESTEVA
Daniel Silberman, ILLESTEVA
Jennifer Fisher, JENNIFER FISHER JEWELRY
Jennifer Meyer, JENNIFER MEYER JEWELRY
Lisa Salzer, LULU FROST
Mark Davis, MARK DAVIS
Patrik Ervell, PATRIK ERVELL
Dao-Yi Chow, PUBLIC SCHOOL
Maxwell Osborne, PUBLIC SCHOOL
Sarah Lytvinenko, RALEIGH DENIM
Victor Lytvinenko, RALEIGH DENIM
Babi Ahluwalia, SACHIN & BABI
Sachin Ahluwalia, SACHIN & BABI
Sean Monahan, SEA, NEW YORK
Monica Paolini, SEA, NEW YORK
Susan Beischel, SKIN LINGERIE
Erin Beatty, SUNO
Max Osterweis, SUNO
Greg Chait, THE ELDER STATESMAN
Todd Snyder, TODD SNYDER
Cynthia Vincent, TWELFTH STREET BY CYNTHIA VINCENT
