Now you can add one more thing to your list of must-haves from 3.1 Phillip Lim—swimsuits! Lim's sexy, but never showy, downtown aesthetic is perfectly translated into three cool-girl styles: a one-piece bandeau, a string bikini and a plunging, patchwork one-piece with cross back straps. If Lim's cult following is any clue, you'll want to move fast—the wait-list is about to be full effect.

3.1 Phillip Lim swimwear, $225-$250; visit 31philliplim.com for stores.