30 Rock Final Fiesta, Plus More Parties!

It's truly the end of an era! The cast of NBC's 30 Rock had their last laughs last night at the show's last-ever wrap party in New York. Tina Fey (Liz Lemon), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell), and Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney) were all on-hand to bid farewell to the show, which has brought viewers loads of laughs for seven seasons. Kevin Brown, who plays the show's zany character Dot Com, Tweeted a photo of entire cast, saying "The Last 30rock picture Ever!!!" We'll miss it! Plus, see more party photos from this week in the gallery.

