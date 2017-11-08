See 30 Must-Have Boots in 60 Seconds Flat
Having a classic boot as part of your shoe collection is key, but sometimes, when fall gets dreary, you might want a boot that kicks it up a notch (literally).
We found 30 boots with a mix of fun, classic, and overall chic types of fall footwear to get you through the season. Be sure to watch, pause, rewind, and fast forward to get a closer look at all of our fall favorites. We hope they'll be your favorites soon too.
1. Chanel, $1,575; chanel.com
2. Burberry, $925; net-a-porter.com
3. Boden, $143; bodenusa.com
4. Gap, $80; gap.com
5. Frye, $398; macys.com
6. Gianvito Rossi, $1,625; net-a-porter.com
7. 1. State, $130; dillards.com
8. AGL, $505; agl.com
9. Alexandre Birman, $720; saksfifthavenue.com
10. Carlos by Carlos Santana, $89; macys.com
11. Vince Camuto, $169; vincecamuto.com
12. M. Gemi, $298; mgemi.com
13. Michael Michael Kors, $225; michaelkors.com
14. Sorel, $115; sorel.com
15. Franco Sarto, $119; francosarto.com
16. Joie, $428; shopbop.com
17. Marc Fisher, $249; marcfisherfootwear.com
18. Boden, $113; bodenusa.com
19. Sigerson Morrison, $450; sigersonmorrison.com
20. Kenneth Cole, $150; nordstromrack.com
21. Aquatalia, $595; aquatalia.com
22. Guess, $60; shop.guess.com
23. Doc Marten, $135; drmartens.com
24. Manolo Blahnik, $1,795; www.nordstrom.com
25. Longchamp, $760; us.longchamp.com
26. Ann Taylor, $248; anntaylor.com
27. Aldo, $88; aldoshoes.com
28. Marion Parke, $795; marionparke.com
29. Jimmy Choo, $1,450; us.jimmychoo.com
30. Johnny Was, $498; johnnywas.com