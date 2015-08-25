3 Ways to Style a White T-Shirt for the Office 

When it comes to office-appropriate outfits, dress codes have definitely skewed casual (think: shorts and sneakers), especially among more liberal workplace settings. Another casual piece that works, when styled correctly? The classic white tee. As one of the major closet staples around, not to mention the most versatile, the white tee can be dressed up or worn casually for a night at home. Below, we took this one Lands' End tee ($13; landsend.com) and styled it three chic ways for the office.

Courtesy

Swap your traditional white blouse in favor for this white Lands' End T-shirt, but give it a polished twist with a sleek Rebecca Taylor jacket and a burgundy bag.

Shop the look: Capwell + Co. earrings, $28; capwell.co. Lands' End tee, $13; landsend.com. Rebecca Taylor jacket, $425; rebeccataylor.com. Ann Taylor pants, $75; anntaylor.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $1,120; avenue32.com. Robert Clergerie shoes, $310; matchesfashion.com.

Courtesy

Pair your tee with this fun printed skirt from J.Crew. Accent your look with heels and a cardigan to take your look from causal to classic.

Shop the look: Olive + Piper necklace, $54; oliveandpiper.com. J. Crew belt, $35; jcrew.com. Lands' End tee, $13; landsend.com. H&M cardigan, $15; hm.com. J.Crew skirt, $248; jcrew.com. Burberry bag, $1,495; burberry.com. Manolo Blahnik pumps, $595; bergdorfgoodman.com.

Courtesy

Layer your tee with this Zara sweater vest. Add these sky-high Stuart Weitzman boots and Tibi skirt to create the ultimate fall look.

Shop the look: A.V.Max cuff, $45; avmaxnyc.com. Zara vest, $50; zara.com. Tibi skirt, $495; tibi.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $875; stuartweitzman.com. Rebecca Minkoff bag, $275; rebeccaminkoff.com.

Related Video: Kahlana Barfield Is Obsessed With ATM Sweetheart Tees

RELATED: Celeb Tricks for Upgrading Your T-Shirt's Style Profile