3 Ways to Shop Ulta Like an InStyle Beauty Editor

There are always bargains to be had at Ulta—but as any smart shopper knows, having a plan of attack is key. With this in mind, we checked in with our InStyle beauty team to learn the trade secrets of scoring a deal at the beauty emporium.

Courtesy

Get Sale Savvy

Ulta's everyday sales and promo codes offer tremendous bang for your buck, including major price chops on specific products and 20%-off coupons for an item of your choice. Getting in on the deals is as simple as checking the site's sales landing page or asking a salesperson when in-store. You can also sign up for newsletters that feature special welcome offers, e-mail-only coupons, and birthday gifts, among other goodies.

RELATED: How to Shop Topshop Like an InStyle Fashion Editor

Filter by Brand and Category

To really shop Ulta like a beauty editor, start with a filtered search of the brands you adore. "Ulta luckily has a lot of the sale sorted by brand, making it even easier for me to go straight for the luxury hair products I’d typically only find marked up at salon," says Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Beauty Editor at InStyle.com. The best luxury bargains Mychaskiw has found by searching the site's alphabetized list? "TIGI, Redken, Wella, and Sexy Hair all have really great deals running on their products—and I’m considering a flat iron (or ten) from CHI’s seriously discounted range." You can also trawl the sale by filtering your search more generally by product category. "I tend to stock up on things like deep conditioners, hair tools, and styling products," she says.

Shop by Reviews of Buzzed-About Products

Ulta's What's New section features just-to-market beauty products—the same ones we beauty editors test and write about. But even we pros sometimes spot something novel. "It's exciting to always learn about the newest products when I'm on their site," says InStyle.com contributing beauty writer Jennifer Velez. Another advantage of shopping in this way? Reading other consumers' reviews to get their honest assessments of the products you're considering dropping cash on.

PHOTOS: We Tested Out the Year's Biggest Money-Making Beauty Product