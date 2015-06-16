3 Ways to Master the Tomboy Watch Trend

We’re no stranger to the art of androgynous dressing, and by now we consider ourselves pros at injecting the right amount of attitude into our boyfriend jeans, but the inspiration we pull from our male counterparts doesn’t stop with our clothing. As all tomboy enthusiasts know, mastering the masculine trend is a perfect balance of ladylike details paired with a dose of boyishness, and we’re always looking for new ways to extend the boundaries. We recruited the expertise of blogger extraordinaire and style maven Arielle Nachmani from SomethingNavy to share her borrowed-from-the-boyfriend style secrets and show us how to perfect your menswear look with the right accessories.



For Sunday Brunch…

“I fell in love with this Emporio Armani striped blazer. I love the juxtaposition of a more sophisticated piece with distressed denim. The strong shoulders of the blazer and a silk sleeveless button down underneath created the perfect mix of feminine and masculine,” said Arielle. Pair your look with this grey and black matte watch as your standout accessory. The neutral color works perfectly with a navy and white theme. “Instead of the typical dainty watches most girls would go for, start wearing strong watches that really stand out, grab attention and complete a look.” Add a structured cross-body bag to top off the look.

For the Casual Date Night…

“When I went into my closet, I knew I wanted to make the outfit all about my go-to color watch and keep the rest of the look clean. I went with an all-white ensemble and added this navy blue Emporio Armani watch as my pop of color,” said Arielle. “There is something really sexy about this watch and the deep colors. Navy and red are two of my favorite colors paired together, and against an all-white look it truly is an attention grabber.” Keep the look dramatic by adding of pair of navy sunglasses.

For the Business Meeting…

“In sticking to a navy and white theme, I paired a silky navy sweatshirt with white skinny jeans, but instead of grabbing a watch that would be completely lost in the outfit, I went with the teal-colored Emporio Armani watch,” said Arielle. “This color is one of my favorites for this upcoming season and I have so many things to pair it with, but it looks best when paired with chic, basic pieces.” Try out an oversized tote too with graphic details to transport your essentials and pull the look together.