The following is from the post, "3 Ways to Feel Good About Your Neck," which originally appeared on PureWow.

Nora Ephron once wrote, "Our faces are lies and our necks are the truth. You have to cut open a redwood tree to see how old it is, but you wouldn't if it had a neck." Here are three ways to keep your neck in fine form:

1. MoisturizeStrivectin Tightening Neck Cream ($95), which can be used morning and night, is thicker than most facial creams. Place a couple dabs on your bustline, then give yourself a gentle mini-massage as you work it upward toward your chin.

2. ProtectExuviance Sheer Daily Protector's ($42) super-thin formula in a near-universal tint evens out splotchy skin while SPF 50 guards against sun damage. Put it on every day just after your bra but before your blouse, to make sure it has time to dry.

3. ExfoliateNeutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream ($13) has retinol to gently exfoliate and encourage collagen production. Use it as a facial night cream, too---the reasonable price point lets you feel good about never missing a spot.

