3 Tips for Dressing Your Curves Like Katy Perry

Katy Perry isn't afraid to play up her famous assets, often sporting ensembles by Roland Mouret. In InStyle's February issue, the singer's go-to designer gave us tips on dressing a curvy body. See below for his advice!

1. Mind the middle: "Defining your waist is essential."2. Consider a modest neckline: "A scoop or boatneck only hints at what's underneath and balances a top-heavy frame."3. Be bold: "A vibrant color or quirky pattern provides head-to-toe interest, as opposed to directing the viewer's attention to just one particular area of your figure."For more advice from Mouret and other designers to the stars, flip to page 144 of InStyle's February issue. On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet!

