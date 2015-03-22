3 Easy Steps to Getting Your Legs Ready For Spring

We've all been there: that moment of sheer anxiety when a warm spring day finally arrives and you realize your legs look like fish skin. But now, you don't have to panic. With a few easy steps, you can take off those fleece-lined tights and head right into skirt season without fear.

1. Slough off scales by using an oil based salt scrub (we like 80 Acres Cedar salt scrub,$28; mcevoyranch.com). If you can't get to a shower, swipe a glycolic pad (try Cane & Austin retexture pads, $70; caneandaustin.com) to chemically exfoliate and remove dull, dead skin cells.

2. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. Slather on your thickest body butter to really hydrate skin. "Apply it twice a day to really get rid of any dryness," says New York-based derm Jeanette Graf. Our pick? The citrus scent of this Le Couvent des Minimes cream doubles as a subtle fragrance ($18; usa.lecouventdesminimes.com).

3. If you really want to go all out, perfect legs with a luminizer (Urban Decay Body Beauty Balm, $32; urbandecay.com), which contains light diffusing spheres that help blur imperfections (we're coming after you, spider veins). Craving more color? Blend a temporary bronzer like Tarte's Instant Matte Body Perfector ($39; tarte.com) down the center of legs to create a contoured, toned appearance.

And now you're ready to stock up on all the cute skirts you've been spying.

