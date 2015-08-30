3 Chic Outfits That Will Go From the Office to Drinks 

Getting dressed for a day that starts off with back to-back meetings and ends with dinner and drinks is no easy task. How can you wear one outfit that will suit both occasions? We're here to help, because, first of all, let's face it: carrying a big bag of clothes around with you is no fun, so we're talking about finding one dynamite look that will seamlessly transition from day to night.

It's not as hard to pull off as you may think. You likely already have the pieces need hanging in your closet right this very second. The key here is to play with textures—and most importantly, fabrics and finishes that traditionally don't go together. Don't be afraid to wear a graphic tee with a snakeskin clutch and tassle earrings, or a modern dress with a classic sneaker, and other unexpected pairings. Below, you'll find three outfits that will work both on- and off-duty.

RELATED: How to Pull Off Fall's Most Daring Color Combos

Streamlined Separates + Party Shoes

Courtesy (5)

Get the Look: Dior sunglasses, $595; saksfifthavenue.com. H&M, $30; hm.com. Veronica Beard pants, $375; kirnazebete.com. Michael Kors bag, $890; nordstrom.com. Valentino shoes, $875; net-a-porter.com.

RELATED: 3 Ways to Style a White T-Shirt for the Office

Sexy Dress + Simple Sneakers

Courtesy (4)

Get the Look: Topshop dress, $105; topshop.com. Fendi sunglasses, $455; shopbop.com. Carven clutch, $490; farfetch.com. Nike sneakers, $105; net-a-porter.com.

Laidback Separates + Textured Accessories

Courtesy (6)

Get the Look: Oscar de la Renta earrings, $345; shopbop.com. Madewell t-shirt, $32; madewell.com. Time's Arrow clutch, $350; bloomingdales.com. H&M pants, $35; hm.com. Zara faux-leather jacket, $90; zara.com. J.Crew velvet sandals, $248; jcrew.com.

RELATED: Fringe Everything to Get You Excited for Fall