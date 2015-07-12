The 3 Best Sunscreens for Dark Skin

The one thing we hear over and over again from dermatologists is to wear SPF daily to basically prevent every issue under the sun (pun intended—but we mean wrinkles, sagging, pore size, brown spots). But finding the perfect sunscreen isn’t easy. It has to be smooth, lightweight, and, most crucially, invisible on your skin. We met up with N.Y.C. dermatologist Rosemarie Ingleton (who, by the way, has the most gorgeous, chestnut complexion ever) to pick the formulas that not only give excellent protection, but also blend and disappear into every skin tone. Whether you’re porcelain, caramel or deepest ebony, these three lotions have got your covered (just remember—you must reapply every two hours for them to properly work):

Best for Dry-Normal Skin

Courtesy

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $15; amazon.com

This formula is moisturizing without being greasy, and is a great base for makeup. A hint of mica gives skin subtle luminosity. Plus: “It contains soy, which can help brighten the dark spots that brown skin is prone to,” says Ingleton.

Best for Oily-Acne Prone Skin

Courtesy

SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense SPF 50, $34; skinceuticals.com

Despite the fact this cream has titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, physical blockers which typically turn ashy on deeper complexions, the silicone-spiked mousse blends seamlessly into all tones. It dries to a perfect matte finish, “making it a perfect pick for breakout-prone skin,” says Ingleton. And if you have post-acne hyperpigmentation, the high-wattage SPF 50 will prevent spots from darkening.

Best for Mature Skin

Courtesy

NeoStrata Skin Active Matrix Support SPF 30, $72; neostrata.com.

Ingleton swears by this formula that she uses daily; it contains peptides to boost collagen, hyaluronic acid to plump skin and antioxidants to prevent free-radical damage (in addition to an SPF 30 of course).

