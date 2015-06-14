See Birthday Girl Lucy Hale's 27 Cutest Snaps With Her Pretty Little Liars Castmates

The gorgeous Lucy Hale turns 26 today and the Pretty Little Liars star is still heating up the small screen. It's hard to believe that her hit ABC Family show is already on its sixth season. Time flies when you are being stalked by a mysterious killer!

Off-screen, the Memphis, Tennessee native, who also has a blossoming country music career, can truly pull off any street style look. She just cut her hair into an adorable bob and it sounds like she won't stop experimenting any time soon. Hale told StyleCaster: "I've pretty much had the same haircut forever. We wrapped season five of PLL and I was like, 'I gotta do something drastic. I'm just gonna do it.' So I chopped it off and I can't ever remember having long hair. I think it's gonna stick around for a little bit. I think next will be a hair color situation."

RELATED: How I Wash My Face: Lucy Hale

And she also clearly knows how to pose for a photo, especially when she is surrounded by her Pretty Little Liars castmates Ashley Benson, Troian Bellasario and Shay Mitchell. Check out Hale and her PLL castmates in these 27 fun pics!