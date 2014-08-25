The 25 Sexiest Emmys Looks of All Time

JOHN SHEARER/INVISION FOR ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS & SCIENCES/AP IMAGES; KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/GETTY IMAGES; GREGG DEGUIRE/FILMMAGIC
Andrea Cheng
Aug 25, 2014 @ 2:01 pm

Is it hot in herre or what! Any time a major awards show hits Hollywood, we can always count on A-listers to pull out all the stops. While every star is beautiful in her custom creation or sweeping couture design, there is, without fail, a handful who seriously turn up the heat. We're talking about strategically placed cutouts, thigh-high slits, sheer illusion panels, down-to-there necklines, and second-skin silhouettes that hug every single curve.

With the 2014 Emmy Awards less than a week away, we're expecting nothing less than amazing. Last year, Heidi Klum turned heads in a futuristic pomegranate Versace column. The year prior, Sofía Vergara dialed up the drama, naturally, with a hand-beaded Zuhair Murad mermaid gown. And in 2009, Blake Lively was the epitome of a "blond bombshell" in a siren-red Versace creation.

We looked back and plucked all the sexiest looks from Emmys past. Click ahead to see who else made the cut.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!