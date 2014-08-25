The 25 Sexiest Emmys Looks of All Time

Is it hot in herre or what! Any time a major awards show hits Hollywood, we can always count on A-listers to pull out all the stops. While every star is beautiful in her custom creation or sweeping couture design, there is, without fail, a handful who seriously turn up the heat. We're talking about strategically placed cutouts, thigh-high slits, sheer illusion panels, down-to-there necklines, and second-skin silhouettes that hug every single curve.

With the 2014 Emmy Awards less than a week away, we're expecting nothing less than amazing. Last year, Heidi Klum turned heads in a futuristic pomegranate Versace column. The year prior, Sofía Vergara dialed up the drama, naturally, with a hand-beaded Zuhair Murad mermaid gown. And in 2009, Blake Lively was the epitome of a "blond bombshell" in a siren-red Versace creation.

We looked back and plucked all the sexiest looks from Emmys past. Click ahead to see who else made the cut.