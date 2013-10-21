23rd Annual Environmental Media Awards Honor Matt Damon and Hayden Panettiere

Image zoom Gilbert Flores/Broadimage; Michael Buckner/Getty; Michael Buckner/Getty

Matt Damon had many reasons to celebrate at the Environmental Media Association's 23rd Annual Environmental Media Awards (EMA) in Los Angeles Saturday night. Damon was personally honored with the EMA Ongoing Commitment Award while Promised Land, starring Damon and John Krasinski, took home the EMA for Feature Film. The EMAs recognize films, television, and digital programs for their outstanding contributions to environmental causes and green initiatives in programming and filmmaking. Other winners included House of Cards which took home the EMA for TV Drama, Last Man Standing with the EMA for TV Comedy and Hayden Panettiere, who was recognized with the EMA Futures Award. "Twerking is not going to solve global warming," the Nashville actress joked during her acceptance speech. Darren Criss performed at the event, while Malin Akerman, Lance Bass, Julie Bowen, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Amy Smart, Marisa Tomei, Wilmer Valderrama and James Van Der Beek were among other guests who walked the green carpet. The awards overall were a green production: dinnerware was compostable and glassware was reusable; chef stations utilized local, seasonal and organic food; many presenters and attendees wore green designers and leftover food was donated to the homeless and the hungry through the Greater West Hollywood Food Coalition. Check out the full list of EMA winners at ema-online.org.

