The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are in
See all the nominees here.
Mark your calendars and clear your schedules so that you can catch all the flicks and TV shows nominated for this year's Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this year's nominees this morning, making for an interesting start to this year's awards circuit. This year's big show will take place on Jan. 5, 2020, where stars from the big and small screens will mingle and honor each other while, hopefully, crafting the memes that'll take over 2020.
Critics predicted that Little Women, Ford vs Ferrari, Dolemite Is My Name, and Hustlers would take home the biggest honors in film, while Game of Thrones's last season is still in the running for TV Drama along with The Crown and Succession. This year's nominees validated a few of those picks, though there were, of course, a few underdogs, unexpected additions, and dark horses were thrown in for good measure. Check out all the nominees, below.
RELATED: Remember When Ricky Gervais Absolutely Dragged Angelina Jolie At the Golden Globes?
First, this year's movie-centric nominees:
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
1917
Marriage Story
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama:
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood...
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture:
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Director:
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood...
Best Original Song:
"Beautiful Ghost," Cats
"I’m Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman
"Into The Unknown," Frozen II
"Spirit," The Lion King
"Stand Up," Harriet
Best Motion Picture, Animated:
Frozen II
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Original Score Motion Picture:
Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Here are all of the TV-related nominees:
Best Drama Series
Big Little Lies, HBO
The Crown, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Morning Show, Apple TV+
Succession, HBO
Best Comedy Or Musical Series
Barry, HBO
Fleabag, Amazon
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
The Politician, Netflix
Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries
Catch-22, Hulu
Chernobyl, HBO
Fosse/Verdon, FX
The Loudest Voice, Showtime
Unbelievable, Netflix
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobian Menses, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominski Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Chris Abbot, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie
Chris Abbot, Catch-22
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable