The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are in 

Mark your calendars and clear your schedules so that you can catch all the flicks and TV shows nominated for this year's Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this year's nominees this morning, making for an interesting start to this year's awards circuit. This year's big show will take place on Jan. 5, 2020, where stars from the big and small screens will mingle and honor each other while, hopefully, crafting the memes that'll take over 2020.

Critics predicted that Little Women, Ford vs Ferrari, Dolemite Is My Name, and Hustlers would take home the biggest honors in film, while Game of Thrones's last season is still in the running for TV Drama along with The Crown and Succession. This year's nominees validated a few of those picks, though there were, of course, a few underdogs, unexpected additions, and dark horses were thrown in for good measure. Check out all the nominees, below.

First, this year's movie-centric nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

1917

Marriage Story

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama:

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood...

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture:

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Director:

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood...

Best Original Song:

"Beautiful Ghost," Cats

"I’m Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman

"Into The Unknown," Frozen II

"Spirit," The Lion King

"Stand Up," Harriet

Best Motion Picture, Animated:

Frozen II

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Original Score Motion Picture:

Little Women

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

Motherless Brooklyn

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Here are all of the TV-related nominees:

Best Drama Series

Big Little Lies, HBO

The Crown, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America

The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Succession, HBO

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Barry, HBO

Fleabag, Amazon

The Kominsky Method, Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

The Politician, Netflix

Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries

Catch-22, Hulu

Chernobyl, HBO

Fosse/Verdon, FX

The Loudest Voice, Showtime

Unbelievable, Netflix

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobian Menses, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominski Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Chris Abbot, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Chris Abbot, Catch-22

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable