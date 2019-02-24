See Every Glamorous Look on the Oscars Red Carpet 

By Isabel Jones
Feb 24, 2019 @ 5:00 pm
Getty Images

After what feels like a lifetime's worth of 2019 awards shows (the Golden Globes was only last month, if you can believe it), the belle of the awards season ball, the Oscars, is finally here. And while we cannot wait to find out what the evening will bring in terms of golden statuettes, we're nearly as excited to see what all the nominees (and J. Lo) are wearing. 

Click through for a comprehensive look at the 2019 Oscars red carpet fashions. And don't forget to stay tuned for the movie buff's Super Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

 

Lady Gaga

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Versace.

Glenn Close

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Carolina Herrera.

Regina King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Oscar de la Renta.

Emma Stone

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Brie Larson 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Dior and Bulgari.

Melissa McCarthy

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

in Brandon Maxwell.

Jennifer Hudson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Elie Saab.

Serena Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Gemma Chan

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

in Valentino.

Laura Dern

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Giambattista Valli, Jimmy Choo clutch, Brian Atwood heels.

Emilia Clarke

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Tina Fey

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Linda Cardellini

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Christian Siriano.

Queen Latifah

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Angela Bassett

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Reem Acra.

Sarah Paulson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Deschanel and Zooey Deschanel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kelly Ripa

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Marie Kondo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic  

in Jenny Packham.

Ashley Graham

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

in Zac Posen.

Allison Janney

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Pamella Roland and Chopard.

Amandla Stenberg

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Miu Miu.

Laura Harrier

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari.

Letitia Wright

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Constance Wu

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Versace.

Awkwafina

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Dsquared2.

Rachel Weisz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

in Elie Saab and Chopard.

Krysten Ritter

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Molly Sims

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 Billy Porter

Rick Rowell via Getty Images
Olivia Coleman

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Holland Taylor

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yalitza Aparicio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Rodarte.

Tessa Thompson

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chadwick Boseman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Giambattista Valli.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Alberta Ferretti.

Annamarie Tendler, John Mulaney

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

SZA

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danielle Macdonald

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Elsie Fischer

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

in Thom Browne.

Spike Lee

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
David Oyelowo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephan James

Rick Rowell/Getty Images
