See Every Glamorous Look on the Oscars Red Carpet 

After what feels like a lifetime's worth of 2019 awards shows (the Golden Globes was only last month, if you can believe it), the belle of the awards season ball, the Oscars, is finally here. And while we cannot wait to find out what the evening will bring in terms of golden statuettes, we're nearly as excited to see what all the nominees (and J. Lo) are wearing.

Click through for a comprehensive look at the 2019 Oscars red carpet fashions. And don't forget to stay tuned for the movie buff's Super Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.