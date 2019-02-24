See Every Glamorous Look on the Oscars Red Carpet
After what feels like a lifetime's worth of 2019 awards shows (the Golden Globes was only last month, if you can believe it), the belle of the awards season ball, the Oscars, is finally here. And while we cannot wait to find out what the evening will bring in terms of golden statuettes, we're nearly as excited to see what all the nominees (and J. Lo) are wearing.
Click through for a comprehensive look at the 2019 Oscars red carpet fashions. And don't forget to stay tuned for the movie buff's Super Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Lady Gaga
Jennifer Lopez
Amy Adams
in Versace.
Glenn Close
in Carolina Herrera.
Regina King
in Oscar de la Renta.
Emma Stone
Brie Larson
Charlize Theron
in Dior and Bulgari.
Melissa McCarthy
in Brandon Maxwell.
Jennifer Hudson
in Elie Saab.
Serena Williams
Helen Mirren
Gemma Chan
in Valentino.
Laura Dern
Kacey Musgraves
in Giambattista Valli, Jimmy Choo clutch, Brian Atwood heels.
Emilia Clarke
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk
Tina Fey
Linda Cardellini
Octavia Spencer
in Christian Siriano.
Queen Latifah
Angela Bassett
in Reem Acra.
Sarah Paulson
Emily Deschanel and Zooey Deschanel
Kelly Ripa
Marie Kondo
in Jenny Packham.
Ashley Graham
in Zac Posen.
Allison Janney
in Pamella Roland and Chopard.
Amandla Stenberg
in Miu Miu.
Laura Harrier
in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari.
Letitia Wright
Constance Wu
in Versace.
Awkwafina
in Dsquared2.
Rachel Weisz
Michelle Yeoh
in Elie Saab and Chopard.
Krysten Ritter
Molly Sims
Danai Gurira
Billy Porter
Olivia Coleman
Holland Taylor
Yalitza Aparicio
in Rodarte.
Tessa Thompson
Chadwick Boseman
Maya Rudolph
in Giambattista Valli.
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet
Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti
Amy Poehler
in Alberta Ferretti.
Annamarie Tendler, John Mulaney
SZA
Danielle Macdonald
Elsie Fischer
in Thom Browne.