The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 Oscars
Feeling bored of your go-to eyeshadow? Need some formal updo ides that don't scream prom? The 2019 Academy Awards is where it's at for all your beauty inspiration.
Arguably the biggest night of the year in Hollywood, the Oscars red carpet yields some of the most unforgettable celebrity hair and makeup moments of all time. And this year was no different, with inventive eye makeup looks, super glow, radiant skin, and gorgeous hairstyles that'll make you ditch your trusty topknot.
From Melissa McCarthy's undone updo to Emilia Clarke's dramatic hair color change, keep scrolling for a few of the beauty looks that we'll be talking about for... well... forever.
VIDEO: Right Now: 2019 Oscars Red Carpet Rolled Out for Sunday's Show
Angela Bassett
From her hot pink gown to her stunning low pony, Angela Bassett’s Oscars look will go down in history. Plus, those lashes!
Ashley Graham
Hair bows are back. Ashley Graham just confirmed that fact with her red carpet hairstyle — a sleek chignon with a black ribbon tied around it. Her makeup, on the other hand, confirmed another Oscars beauty trend: super long lashes paired with a pinky-nude lip.
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke isn’t so convinced that blondes have more fun, so she showed up for the 2019 Oscars as a brunette to find out for herself. Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho was behind the actress’ sleek bob, while celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey prepped her skin with a massage using her Gold Sculpting Bar. Then, she highlighted Clarke’s radiant smile with a bright pink lip.
Constance Wu
Who says ponytails aren’t red carpet appropriate? Constance Wu wore her hair pulled back into a gorgeous high ponytail, drawing attention to the contrast between her canary yellow dress and her classic red lip. Celebrity makeup artist Molly Greenwald created the perfect hue by mixing Pat McGrath Labs PERMAGEL Ultra Lip Pencil in ‘MAJOR RED’ and Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in ‘VENDETTA’.
Glenn Close
Glenn Close added volume and texture to her pixie cut with effortless-looking waves, which celebrity hairstylist Brant Mayfield created by using the Leonor Greyl Eclat Natural cream. While pairing makeup with a gold sequin dress can sometimes prove to be difficult, the actress showed us it’s actually quite simple with a satin pink lip and lengthy Lashify lashes.
Laura Harrier
Further proof that green shadow is the one trend you HAVE to try this year. Laura Harrier gave it a whirl on the Oscars red carpet, along with an undone updo with loose face-framing strands.
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer wowed on the Academy Awards red carpet with cascading waves and a gray-blue smoky eye that perfectly matched her gown.
Melissa McCarthy
Need some volume-boosting hair tips? Melissa McCarthy has all your answers. Try her favorite texturizing spray, or copy this undone updo, which features lots of height at the crown of the head and an on-trend hair accessory to secure it all in place. She paired her voluminous hairstyle with equally as voluminous, full lashes, and glowy skin, courtesy of 100% PURE Cocoa Pigmented Bronzer in Cocoa Kissed and MINERAL AIR's Air Mist Mineral Foundation System.
Regina King
A chic bob with loose waves has been Regina King’s red carpet signature this awards season. For the 2019 Oscars, the actress rounded out her go-to with a subtle smoky eye and a pretty pink lip.
Amy Adams
Amy Adams’s loose, beachy waves and soft smoky eye is a fail-safe red carpet beauty combo. Celebrity hairstylist John D. made sure those waves would last all night long with a spritz of the TRESemmé TRES Two Unscented Extra Hold Hair Spray.