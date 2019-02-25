The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 Oscars

Feeling bored of your go-to eyeshadow? Need some formal updo ides that don't scream prom? The 2019 Academy Awards is where it's at for all your beauty inspiration.

Arguably the biggest night of the year in Hollywood, the Oscars red carpet yields some of the most unforgettable celebrity hair and makeup moments of all time. And this year was no different, with inventive eye makeup looks, super glow, radiant skin, and gorgeous hairstyles that'll make you ditch your trusty topknot.

From Melissa McCarthy's undone updo to Emilia Clarke's dramatic hair color change, keep scrolling for a few of the beauty looks that we'll be talking about for... well... forever.

