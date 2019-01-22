See the Full List of 2019 Oscar Nominations

The day is finally here!

Though it feels like the 2019 awards season has been going on forever (more or less), the belle of the cinematic ball, the Oscars, is still an entire month away.

Thus, we have a whole month to catch up on the contenders and puzzle over who we think will take home awards in the most contentious categories (looking at you, Best Lead Actress).

Without further ado, scroll down below for the full list of 2019 Academy Award nominations.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Animated Feature Film of the Year

Incredibles 2, Brad Bird

Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson

Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Achievement in Cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Achievement in Costume Design

Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

Achievement in Directing

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo, Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross

Minding the Gap, Bing Liu

Of Fathers and Sons, Talal Derki

RBG, Betsy West, Julie Cohen

Achievement in Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Vice, Hank Corwin

Best Foreign Language Film of the Year

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (original score)

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (original song)

“All The Stars” from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“I’ll Fight” from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson

Achievement in Production Design

Black Panther, Hannah Beachler

First Man, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Roma, Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enrı́quez

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour, Alison Snowden, David Fine

Bao, Domee Shi

Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall

One Small Step, Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

Weekends, Trevor Jimenez

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment, Vincent Lambe

Fauve, Jeremy Comte

Marguerite, Marianne Farley

Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Skin, Guy Nattiv

Achievement in Sound Editing

Black Panther, Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst

First Man, Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place, Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

Roma, Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

Achievement in Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Achievement in Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Original Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Tune in to ABC to watch the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.