All the Moments You Missed at the 2019 InStyle Awards

The Getty Museum has plenty of history in its walls (a Van Gough here, a couple of Rembrandts there), but the Los Angeles landmark played host to another headlining event last night, the 2019 InStyle Awards. With the United States women's national soccer team taking home the Badass Women Award and Julia Louis-Dreyfus stealing the spotlight with her Icon award, there was plenty to take in. Just in case you missed it, here's what went down between hometown heroes the Mulleavy sisters accepting their trophy and all the after-parties.

The night's sponsors included Secret Deodorant, Maybelline (which sponsored this year's Advocate award), Alaska Airlines, Kate Spade, Cadillac, and Fiji water, which worked to bring together the biggest names in fashion, beauty, movies, TV, and beyond. With larger-than-life "INSTYLE" letters setting the stage, attendees arrived for the fifth-annual InStyle Awards for an intimate night to celebrate innovation, empowerment, and all-around badassery.